Short Interest in Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) Rises By 39.3%

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the May 15th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokyo Tatemono Price Performance
Shares of TYTMF opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Tokyo Tatemono has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $12.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tokyo Tatemono from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokyo Tatemono (TYTMF)
