Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Increases By 45.1%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the May 15th total of 165,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.8 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance
Treasury Wine Estates stock remained flat at $7.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10.
About Treasury Wine Estates
