Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Grows By 117.2%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 117.2% from the May 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Unicharm Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. Unicharm has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.24.
About Unicharm
