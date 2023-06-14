Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Grows By 117.2%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 117.2% from the May 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Unicharm Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. Unicharm has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.24.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

