Short Interest in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Decreases By 83.0%

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the May 15th total of 580,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of VectivBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. SVB Securities lowered shares of VectivBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of VectivBio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VectivBio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of VECT stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 828,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,680. VectivBio has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in VectivBio during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VectivBio by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in VectivBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VectivBio by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in VectivBio during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

