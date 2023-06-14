Short Interest in YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF) Expands By 252.2%

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 252.2% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
YanGuFang International Group Stock Performance
YanGuFang International Group stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43. YanGuFang International Group has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.56.
About YanGuFang International Group
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YanGuFang International Group (YGF)
