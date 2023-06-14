Short Interest in YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF) Expands By 252.2%

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 252.2% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

YanGuFang International Group Stock Performance

YanGuFang International Group stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43. YanGuFang International Group has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.56.

About YanGuFang International Group

YanGuFang International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of whole grain foods in the People's Republic of China. It offers oat germ groats, oatmeal, oat flour, oat bran, and gourmet rice; and grains, including black beans, red beans, corns, and other grains.

