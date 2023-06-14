Siacoin Reaches Market Cap of $141.88 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $141.88 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,060.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00291819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.00530577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00058707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.75 or 0.00405905 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003977 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,364,912,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

