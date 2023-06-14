Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $7.26

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.26, but opened at $7.07. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 1,194,851 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SBSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 3.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of platinum group materials. It operates through the following segments: US PGM, SA PGM, and US Gold. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.
