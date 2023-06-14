Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $7.26

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.26, but opened at $7.07. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 1,194,851 shares traded.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 991.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of platinum group materials. It operates through the following segments: US PGM, SA PGM, and US Gold. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

