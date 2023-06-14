Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Given New $21.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s previous close.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BSRR opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,163,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 543,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 124,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 426,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 264,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

