SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) fell 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.07. 1,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 6,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SilverSun Technologies by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in SilverSun Technologies by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 408,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 177,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

