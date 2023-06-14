SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) fell 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.07. 1,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 6,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
SilverSun Technologies Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SilverSun Technologies
SilverSun Technologies Company Profile
SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.
