Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Singapore Exchange stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.62. 417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573. Singapore Exchange has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.11.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.8481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.27%.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

