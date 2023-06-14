SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells $70,746.50 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 7,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $70,746.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,921.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SkyWater Technology Stock Performance
Shares of SkyWater Technology stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 204,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,905. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 58.38% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. On average, analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 549.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 789,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 145,275 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SkyWater Technology Company Profile
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
