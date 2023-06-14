SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells $70,746.50 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 7,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $70,746.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,921.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 204,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,905. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 58.38% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. On average, analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 549.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 789,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 145,275 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

