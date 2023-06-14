Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.00

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 103675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOT.UN. Laurentian lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$160.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.52.

Slate Office REIT Cuts Dividend

About Slate Office REIT

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.46%.

(Get Rating)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.