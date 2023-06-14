SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a market cap of $1.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.96.

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Guinness Atkinson SmartETFs Marketing Technology ETF (MRAD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to companies globally that provide support or enable advancements in advertising and marketing technology. Securities are typically equally weighted.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.