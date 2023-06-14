Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Socket Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of Socket Mobile stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. 15,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,611. Socket Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

