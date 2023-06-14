Solana (SOL) Price Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Solana has a market cap of $6.05 billion and $195.16 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $15.17 or 0.00058450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Solana has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001328 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009575 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
Solana Coin Profile
Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 549,928,656 coins and its circulating supply is 398,976,543 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. Solana’s official website is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Solana Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
