Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DTC stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.72 million, a PE ratio of -175.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.39. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solo Brands

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.46 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Nb Alternatives Advisers Llc sold 6,255,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $31,277,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 9,253.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Further Reading

