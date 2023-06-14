Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on DTC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Shares of DTC stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.72 million, a PE ratio of -175.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.39. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.86.
In other news, major shareholder Nb Alternatives Advisers Llc sold 6,255,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $31,277,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 9,253.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
