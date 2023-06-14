Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Update

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,400 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 513,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,882.0 days.

Solvay Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVYSF opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. Solvay has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $117.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average of $109.47.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

