Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Update

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,400 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 513,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,882.0 days.
Solvay Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SVYSF opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. Solvay has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $117.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average of $109.47.
About Solvay
