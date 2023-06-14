Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.82

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and traded as low as $23.23. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 18,742 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

