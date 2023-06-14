Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE SWN opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $8.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

