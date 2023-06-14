SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.13. 210,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,276. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

