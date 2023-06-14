Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Brands

In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $360,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,602,348.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 361.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 95,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $374,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $764,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 10.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average is $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.55 and a beta of 1.40. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $85.53.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

