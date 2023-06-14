Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPBGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Brands

In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $360,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,602,348.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 361.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 95,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $374,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $764,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 10.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPB stock opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average is $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.55 and a beta of 1.40. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $85.53.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.