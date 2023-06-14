Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE SAVE opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Featured Articles

