Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPRB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.60.

SPRB opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $95.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.28.

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 68,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 528,800.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 58,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

