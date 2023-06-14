Stantec (TSE:STN) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.69

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$83.69 and last traded at C$83.51, with a volume of 72008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$82.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STN. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stantec from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.40.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$74.39. The stock has a market cap of C$9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Stantec Announces Dividend

Stantec Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.