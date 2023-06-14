Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Major Shareholder Bandera Partners Llc Sells 1,199 Shares

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $18,008.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,463,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,028,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Bandera Partners Llc sold 15,588 shares of Star Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $235,222.92.

Star Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Star Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.04. 104,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Star Group, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Star Group Increases Dividend

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $737.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Star Group’s payout ratio is 650.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Star Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGU. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Star Group by 50.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Star Group in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Star Group in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Star Group by 365.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Star Group during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

