Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Up 37.4% in May

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.3 days.

STLJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stella-Jones to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of STLJF traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 753. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $50.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

