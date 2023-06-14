Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.99

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$66.99 and last traded at C$66.90, with a volume of 8489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.70.

SJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$57.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

