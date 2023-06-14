Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the May 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of Stem stock remained flat at $0.02 on Wednesday. 128,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,292. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Stem has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

About Stem

Stem Holdings, Inc is a cannabis branded products and technology company, which engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, distribution, and delivery-as-a-service (DaaS) operations of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. Its brands include TJ’s Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts, and Cannavore edible confections.

