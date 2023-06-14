StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

