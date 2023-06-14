StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.53.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.
Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.
