StockNews.com Downgrades Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $13.82 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $559.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 67.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,604,000 after acquiring an additional 203,652 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,311,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,725,000 after buying an additional 38,193 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 10.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,171,000 after buying an additional 195,964 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,280,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 640,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

