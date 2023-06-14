StockNews.com Downgrades Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $13.82 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $559.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.
Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 67.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.