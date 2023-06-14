StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.