StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.06.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).
