StockNews.com Lowers Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) to Sell

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $121.92. 1,013,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.41. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $110.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,683,000 after acquiring an additional 885,711 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,055,000 after acquiring an additional 804,563 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

