StockNews.com Lowers RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

NASDAQ RICK opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.12. The company has a market cap of $732.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $97.45.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 389.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 135.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,799 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 716.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.