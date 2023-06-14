StockNews.com Upgrades Regional Management (NYSE:RM) to Strong-Buy

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regional Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

RM traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,998. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $294.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 60.55 and a current ratio of 60.55. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $41.87.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $135.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $69,486.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $245,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $264,021.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 558,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,943.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,775 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $69,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 975,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,418,000 after buying an additional 266,634 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 308,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 124,407 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 396,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 56,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

