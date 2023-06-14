STP Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $68.30 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $68.30 million and $1.27 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STP has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03520326 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,360,376.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars.

