Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Up 261.9% in May

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 261.9% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,742. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1178 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
