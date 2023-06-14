Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Up 261.9% in May

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 261.9% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,742. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1178 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 557,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 119,603 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,708,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 383,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 172,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

