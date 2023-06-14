Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG) Short Interest Down 27.6% in May

Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the May 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strive 1000 Growth ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG – Get Rating) by 354.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,241 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 24.04% of Strive 1000 Growth ETF worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Strive 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Strive 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. Strive 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $30.62.

