Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.78

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 39086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Subaru Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Subaru by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Subaru in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Subaru in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Subaru by 179.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

