Substratum Trading 30.1% Higher Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 55% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Substratum has a total market cap of $246,897.06 and $30.74 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00052218 USD and is up 55.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $50.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

