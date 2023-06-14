Suku Trading Down 11.1% This Week (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Suku has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Suku has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and $772,705.65 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

