SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) is Engaged Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Engaged Capital LLC cut its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921,241 shares during the period. SunOpta makes up about 1.5% of Engaged Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Engaged Capital LLC owned approximately 0.98% of SunOpta worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Swiss National Bank grew its position in SunOpta by 8.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 27.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 4.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SunOpta news, CEO Joseph Ennen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,887,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,683,334.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of STKL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. 135,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $223.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

