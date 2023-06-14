Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) Trading 1.5% Higher

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.65. 61,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 220,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Sunrise New Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sunrise New Energy Company Profile

Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. It also operates a legacy internet knowledge sharing platform business. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

