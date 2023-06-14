Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 3.5 %

SDPI stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.12. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSE:SDPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter.

In other Superior Drilling Products news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 50,000 shares of Superior Drilling Products stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 110,325 shares of company stock worth $99,770 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

