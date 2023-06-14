Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 907,400 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the May 15th total of 680,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 283.6 days.

Superior Plus stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

SUUIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Desjardins increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities started coverage on Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

