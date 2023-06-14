Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100.75 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.28). 10,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 12,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.35).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Synectics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £17.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2,625.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.15.

Insider Transactions at Synectics

Synectics Company Profile

In related news, insider Paul Webb bought 264 shares of Synectics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £279.84 ($350.15). Company insiders own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

