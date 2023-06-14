Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Issues Earnings Results

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $56.08 million for the quarter.

Tarena International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEDU. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

