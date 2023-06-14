TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.50

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$55.50 and traded as low as C$54.43. TC Energy shares last traded at C$54.62, with a volume of 5,795,536 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.66.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$55.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

About TC Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 238.46%.

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.