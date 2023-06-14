TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $14.92

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.92, but opened at $14.57. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 1,137,035 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.90 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TechnipFMC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 81.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,771,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,566,000 after buying an additional 1,575,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

