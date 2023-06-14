Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Teijin Stock Performance

TINLY remained flat at $9.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. Teijin has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Teijin alerts:

About Teijin

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.