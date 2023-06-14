Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Teijin Stock Performance
TINLY remained flat at $9.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. Teijin has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.40.
